Hindustan Unilever Shares Dip Amid Profit Decline

Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) plummeted over 4% Thursday, after the consumer goods giant reported a 3.35% decrease in consolidated net profit for the March quarter.

The stock closed at Rs 2,325.25 on the BSE, marking a 4% fall, while posting a similar 4.11% drop on the NSE. This decline translated to a market valuation erosion of Rs 22,767.53 crore, bringing its cap to Rs 5,46,338.71 crore, positioning it as the biggest underperformer among Sensex and Nifty stocks.

Despite revenue from product sales climbing to Rs 15,416 crore—driven by a volume uptick—profit margins under pressure influenced this downturn. The home care segment did see a modest growth bolstered by price cuts, aiming to pass commodity benefits onto consumers. Overall market indices witnessed declines with BSE slipping by 315.06 points and NSE falling by 82.25 points.

