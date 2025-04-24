Left Menu

Hindustan Unilever Shares Dip Amid Profit Decline

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) saw its shares drop by over 4% following a 3.35% decline in consolidated net profit for the March quarter. The company's market valuation decreased significantly, and it emerged as the biggest laggard in both Sensex and Nifty indices, amidst market-wide declines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:07 IST
Hindustan Unilever Shares Dip Amid Profit Decline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) plummeted over 4% Thursday, after the consumer goods giant reported a 3.35% decrease in consolidated net profit for the March quarter.

The stock closed at Rs 2,325.25 on the BSE, marking a 4% fall, while posting a similar 4.11% drop on the NSE. This decline translated to a market valuation erosion of Rs 22,767.53 crore, bringing its cap to Rs 5,46,338.71 crore, positioning it as the biggest underperformer among Sensex and Nifty stocks.

Despite revenue from product sales climbing to Rs 15,416 crore—driven by a volume uptick—profit margins under pressure influenced this downturn. The home care segment did see a modest growth bolstered by price cuts, aiming to pass commodity benefits onto consumers. Overall market indices witnessed declines with BSE slipping by 315.06 points and NSE falling by 82.25 points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025