CISF Fortifies Security at Mizoram's Lengpui Airport

In a pivotal move towards bolstering aviation security in India's Northeast, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has officially taken charge of security operations at Mizoram's sole domestic terminal, Lengpui Airport. This deployment makes Lengpui the 69th airport in India to fall under CISF's comprehensive protection.

This marks the CISF's inaugural deployment within the state of Mizoram, signifying a crucial expansion milestone for the force. The initial team comprises 121 personnel, commanded by a Deputy Commandant, replacing the prior joint security arrangement by Mizoram Police and the Central Reserve Police Force, with plans to increase to 214 personnel in the future.

Situated 32 km from Aizawl in Mamit district, Lengpui Airport stands out as a key air link for Mizoram, having been operational since 1998. Its strategic importance is underscored by its proximity to international borders with Bangladesh and Myanmar, as well as its challenging tabletop runway. With the CISF's presence, it's anticipated that security will be significantly enhanced, boosting traveler confidence and encouraging tourism and further airline operations.

