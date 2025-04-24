Left Menu

Maharashtra Explores Sterilisation Centres to Tackle Monkey Menace

The Maharashtra government is considering setting up sterilisation centres for monkeys and langurs in the Konkan region to manage their population and reduce crop damage. Forest Minister Ganesh Naik emphasizes sustainable measures and promises government support, including legal protection measures for farmers against wildlife threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-04-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 18:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Government of Maharashtra is taking proactive steps to combat the growing menace of monkeys and langurs in the Konkan region by proposing the establishment of sterilisation centres. This initiative aims to control the animal population and prevent the significant crop losses they cause.

During a crucial meeting in Dapoli, Forest Minister Ganesh Naik highlighted the need for long-term solutions beyond mere compensation for farmers. "The disturbances caused by these animals require sustainable actions," said Naik, stressing the importance of preventive measures in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

The government, committed to agriculture protection, assures necessary funding for these initiatives. Additionally, there are plans to review and potentially restore firearm licenses for farmers, allowing them to protect their crops from wildlife within legal boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

