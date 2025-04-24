India Scales Down Ceremonial Displays Amid Pahalgam Attack Fallout

The Border Security Force (BSF) announced a reduction in ceremonial displays at the Attari, Hussainiwala, and Sadki retreats following the tragic Pahalgam terrorist attack. In a post on X, the BSF confirmed the decision, emphasizing the impact of the recent violence on the traditional border ceremonies.

Key changes include the suspension of the symbolic handshake between Indian and Pakistani commanders, alongside the closure of border gates throughout the ceremony. This decision follows the deadly attack on Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow, resulting in the deaths of 25 Indians and one Nepali, marking one of the deadliest incident in the region since 2019.

In response, India has intensified countermeasures against Pakistan's alleged backing of cross-border terrorism. During a security meeting led by PM Modi, India resolved to abey the Indus Waters Treaty until Pakistan ceases its support for terrorism. Additionally, visa services for Pakistan nationals have been halted, with existing visas now revoked, further straining diplomatic relations.

