Left Menu

India Scales Down Ceremonial Displays Amid Pahalgam Attack Fallout

In response to the Pahalgam attack, India announces scaled-down border ceremonies. The BSF suspends the symbolic handshake with Pakistan. In addition, the Indian government suspends visa services for Pakistani nationals and revisits the Indus Waters Treaty, signaling a strong stance against cross-border terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 18:35 IST
India Scales Down Ceremonial Displays Amid Pahalgam Attack Fallout
Representative image. (Photo: @BSF_Punjab). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) announced a reduction in ceremonial displays at the Attari, Hussainiwala, and Sadki retreats following the tragic Pahalgam terrorist attack. In a post on X, the BSF confirmed the decision, emphasizing the impact of the recent violence on the traditional border ceremonies.

Key changes include the suspension of the symbolic handshake between Indian and Pakistani commanders, alongside the closure of border gates throughout the ceremony. This decision follows the deadly attack on Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow, resulting in the deaths of 25 Indians and one Nepali, marking one of the deadliest incident in the region since 2019.

In response, India has intensified countermeasures against Pakistan's alleged backing of cross-border terrorism. During a security meeting led by PM Modi, India resolved to abey the Indus Waters Treaty until Pakistan ceases its support for terrorism. Additionally, visa services for Pakistan nationals have been halted, with existing visas now revoked, further straining diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025