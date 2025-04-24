Left Menu

Market Uncertainty: U.S.-China Trade Tensions Stall Wall Street

Wall Street's brief rally dwindled as U.S.-China trade talks faltered, impacting stock indices. Influenced by mixed corporate results and stalled negotiations, fear of an economic slowdown looms. Trump’s fluctuating tariff stance intensifies uncertainties, while companies like American Airlines and PepsiCo revising forecasts add pressure.

Stock market futures indicated a flat opening for the S&P 500 on Thursday as the initial optimism about U.S.-China trade negotiations waned. Investors grappled with mixed corporate earnings and a lack of clear trade progress, dampening the rally seen over the previous sessions.

Hopes for tariff reduction were dashed when Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent clarified that any move would require bilateral action, contradicting expectations for unilateral easing. Responding, China urged the U.S. to lift all unilateral tariffs, underscoring the communication deadlock between the countries.

Economic data offered some relief with moderate jobless claims and a surprising rise in durable goods orders. However, mixed market signals challenge investors, accentuated by companies like American Airlines and PepsiCo lowering profit forecasts due to trade impacts. The volatility raises questions on the future strategy of Trump's administration regarding tariffs.

