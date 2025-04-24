Markets Ride Tense Waves Amid Trade Tensions and Earnings Reports

Wall Street opened on a cautious note Thursday as investors closely monitored a mix of corporate earnings and developments in the ongoing U.S.-China trade war. The mood was reflected in the slight ups and downs experienced across major indices.

The S&P 500 showed a modest uptick, gaining 5.5 points, or 0.10%, reaching 5,381.38 at the opening bell. This movement comes amid a slew of corporate results that have left market watchers divided over the anticipated performance of the index.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, fell by 75.5 points, or 0.19%, starting the day at 39,531.05. In contrast, the Nasdaq Composite recorded a more favorable opening, rising 46.7 points, reflecting a growing sense of investor optimism in certain sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)