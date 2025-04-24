Left Menu

EU's Strategic Shift: Phasing Out Russian Fossil Fuels

The European Commission, led by Ursula von der Leyen, plans to present a roadmap to phase out all Russian fossil fuel imports by 2027. This decision stems from Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The roadmap outlines shifting dependencies to U.S. LNG exports and explores new legal avenues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:03 IST
EU's Strategic Shift: Phasing Out Russian Fossil Fuels
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission is preparing to unveil a roadmap in two weeks aimed at eliminating all Russian fossil fuel imports by 2027, as announced by President Ursula von der Leyen at an energy event in London.

This initiative responds to the geopolitical tensions following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, with imports of Russian gas already reduced from 45% to 18%. The European Union is filling this void with increased liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies from the United States and natural gas from Norway.

The U.S. President at the time, Donald Trump, has expressed interest in the EU importing more American gas, potentially impacting trade negotiations. The European Commission is also considering legal measures to enforce these changes, potentially including a ban on new Russian gas contracts or offering legal frameworks allowing European companies to terminate existing contracts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025