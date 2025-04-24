PIB Unveils WAVES 2025: A Global Platform for Indian Audiovisual Talent

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) is gearing up for the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, hosting a workshop in Guwahati to discuss the event's objectives. Chaired by Kripa Sankar Yadav, Additional Director General of PIB's North East Zone, the gathering addressed the growing prominence of India's audiovisual sector worldwide and stressed the media's role in championing local talent.

Pavni Gupta, Deputy Director of PIB, delivered the keynote address, unveiling detailed plans for the upcoming WAVES Summit. She outlined its structural components, international reach, and opportunities it presents for content creators and producers. Set to become a global showcase, WAVES 2025 aims to transform India into a Global Content Hub by fostering a convergence of film, television, OTT, animation, gaming, and other immersive technologies.

Additionally, Dipankar Gogoi from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) emphasized the summit's inclusivity, spotlighting the participation of Northeast artists. The initiative is seen as a step toward a more diverse and representative cultural narrative on the national stage. WAVES 2025, a major event for the Media and Entertainment sector, is slated to be hosted in Mumbai, India, from May 1 to May 4.

