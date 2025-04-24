Revolutionizing Building Efficiency: IIT Guwahati's Breakthrough in 3D-Printed Concrete Walls

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati have unveiled promising advancements in the use of 3D-printed concrete walls to enhance a building's thermal performance. Led by Dr. Biranchi Panda, the study assesses whether these lattice-patterned walls can effectively regulate internal temperatures, contributing to the energy efficiency in architectural structures.

According to the study published in the international journal 'Progress in Additive Manufacturing', Dr. Panda, alongside co-researchers Dhrutiman Dey, Dr. Yash Shukla, and Dr. Rajan Rawal from CEPT University Ahmedabad, explored the use of extrusion-based printing—a technique involving the consecutive layering of a concrete mixture—to construct complex geometry walls.

The research highlights significant advantages over traditional concrete construction methods, such as reducing waste by up to 60%, cutting construction time by 70%, and lowering labor costs by 80%, thanks to eliminating temporary moulds. This innovative approach not only promotes sustainable practices but also advocates for adaptable designs to improve thermal behavior in diverse Indian climates.

(With inputs from agencies.)