Assam CM Accuses Congress MP of Pakistan Visit; SIT Probes Allegations
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized a Congress MP from Assam for allegedly visiting Pakistan without notifying Indian authorities. The Special Investigation Team is probing the matter. Sarma also voiced concerns over Bangladesh's ties with Pakistan and announced financial aid for victims of a recent terror attack.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a fierce attack on the Congress party, alleging that a party MP from Assam visited Pakistan for 15 days without informing either the Assam government or the Indian government. He revealed the information to reporters in Guwahati on Thursday.
Without naming the MP, Sarma disclosed that the trip, made through the Attari border, is now under investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT). The Chief Minister also expressed his concerns regarding Bangladesh's growing ties with Pakistan, instructing security agencies to remain vigilant.
Sarma further highlighted that the MP's wife had received a salary from Pakistan while working in Delhi for three years. The Assam government plans to discuss these issues with the MP in June or July. Additionally, Sarma announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for families of those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, standing in solidarity with the victims.
