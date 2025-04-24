Left Menu

Poland Condemns Russian Strikes on Ukraine Cities

Poland denounced the Russian attacks on Kyiv and Kharkiv, which resulted in at least 12 deaths in Ukraine's capital. The Polish Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with Ukraine and extended sympathy to the victims' families and all affected by the tragedy.

Poland has taken a strong stance against the recent Russian military assaults on Kyiv and Kharkiv, condemning the attacks that have tragically left at least 12 people dead in Ukraine's capital.

The Polish Foreign Ministry issued a statement on X, expressing unwavering solidarity with Ukraine in the wake of these devastating events.

The ministry also extended condolences to the families of the victims and all those impacted, emphasizing Poland's support during this troubling time.

