Poland Condemns Russian Strikes on Ukraine Cities

Poland has taken a strong stance against the recent Russian military assaults on Kyiv and Kharkiv, condemning the attacks that have tragically left at least 12 people dead in Ukraine's capital.

The Polish Foreign Ministry issued a statement on X, expressing unwavering solidarity with Ukraine in the wake of these devastating events.

The ministry also extended condolences to the families of the victims and all those impacted, emphasizing Poland's support during this troubling time.

(With inputs from agencies.)