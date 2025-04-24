Poland Condemns Russian Strikes on Ukraine Cities
Poland denounced the Russian attacks on Kyiv and Kharkiv, which resulted in at least 12 deaths in Ukraine's capital. The Polish Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with Ukraine and extended sympathy to the victims' families and all affected by the tragedy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:19 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Poland has taken a strong stance against the recent Russian military assaults on Kyiv and Kharkiv, condemning the attacks that have tragically left at least 12 people dead in Ukraine's capital.
The Polish Foreign Ministry issued a statement on X, expressing unwavering solidarity with Ukraine in the wake of these devastating events.
The ministry also extended condolences to the families of the victims and all those impacted, emphasizing Poland's support during this troubling time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Poland
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Kyiv
- Kharkiv
- attacks
- solidarity
- tragedy
- support
- Foreign Ministry
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bihar's Police Raids Turn Violent Amid Series of Attacks and Political Controversies
Escalating Tensions: Russia Intensifies Attacks Amid Ceasefire
Justice Sought for All Accused in 26/11 Mumbai Attacks
26/11 Mumbai Attacks: Delhi Police removes mediapersons, private persons from Patiala House Courts premises.
Justice Takes a Leap: Rana's Extradition to India for 2008 Mumbai Attacks Case