Left Menu

Public Sector Banks Slash Loan Rates for Home and Vehicle Buyers

Canara and Indian Bank announce a 25 basis points reduction in repo-linked lending rates, aligning with the RBI's efforts to make home and vehicle loans more affordable. Indian Bank's home and vehicle loan rates now start at 7.90% and 8.25% respectively, with added benefits such as lowered fees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:37 IST
Public Sector Banks Slash Loan Rates for Home and Vehicle Buyers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move that aligns with the Reserve Bank of India's efforts to stimulate consumption by making borrowing cheaper, public sector lenders Canara and Indian Bank have reduced their repo-linked lending rate (RLLR) by 25 basis points.

Indian Bank announced that, following the rate reduction, home loan interest rates have been decreased from 8.15% to 7.90%, while vehicle loan rates have been revised from 8.50% to 8.25%. Additionally, the bank is offering discounted processing fees and waiving documentation charges to entice new customers.

Similar adjustments have been made by Canara Bank, which stated that with the lower RLLR, the minimum rate of interest for all loans has been reduced. The housing loan now begins at 7.90% annually, while vehicle loans start at an 8.20% rate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025