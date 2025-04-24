Heroes Amidst Horror: Local Bravery Shines in Pahalgam Terror Attack

In a harrowing incident in Baisaran Valley, Pahalgam, a significant terror attack unfolded on Tuesday. Amidst the chaos and devastation, local residents Sajad and Irshad Ahmad emerged as heroes, showcasing exceptional courage by risking their lives to rescue injured tourists. Sajad, a shawl hawker, recounted the swift mobilization efforts, guided by Abdul Waheed Wan, President of the Pony Association.

Sajad recalled, 'We reached the scene around 3 PM, offering water and aid to the injured, carrying those unable to walk. Humanity transcends religion; these tourists are vital to our livelihoods.' His emotional account emphasized the profound impact of their actions, as tears welled up seeing the tourists' plight.

Irshad Ahmad, leading the ATV Stand in Pahalgam, elucidated their role in traversing the non-motorable path to assist victims. 'We've transported security personnel over the past two days,' he stated, highlighting his efforts to aid a Navy officer's family. Mushtaq Pahalgami, a social-environmental activist, commended the rescuers, emphasizing Kashmir's united, compassionate spirit.

The attack, which claimed 26 lives, stands as one of the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama strike. In response, the Indian government announced measures such as closing the Attari ICP and suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme visas. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri declared Pakistani SVES visas invalid, demanding their holders exit India within 48 hours.

