Stock Market Surges Amid U.S.-China Trade Talks and Fed Speculations
Major stock indexes saw an uptick, bolstered by renewed U.S.-China trade discussions and potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. U.S. labor market data remained robust despite policy uncertainties, while financial markets reacted positively to interest rate speculations, driving gains in key indices and sectors.
On Thursday, major stock indexes climbed as investors considered developments in U.S.-China trade negotiations and maintained confidence in the robust U.S. labor market. The S&P 500 technology sector led the rise with over a 2% increase. Alphabet saw a 1.7% bump ahead of its quarterly earnings release.
The dialogue between U.S. and China centers around tariff reductions, with the White House signaling potential easing of tariffs on China. Investor attention is also on the anticipated Federal Reserve interest rate cut in June, fueled by comments from Fed Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack about waiting due to uncertainty.
Following recent mixed first-quarter earnings and economic data, financial markets reacted as U.S. durable goods orders saw unexpected growth, reflecting businesses' strategic adjustments in response to ongoing trade policies. The Dow Jones rose by 250.81 points, the S&P 500 by 69.93 points, and the Nasdaq by 304.24 points.
