Left Menu

Stock Market Surges Amid U.S.-China Trade Talks and Fed Speculations

Major stock indexes saw an uptick, bolstered by renewed U.S.-China trade discussions and potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. U.S. labor market data remained robust despite policy uncertainties, while financial markets reacted positively to interest rate speculations, driving gains in key indices and sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 22:08 IST
Stock Market Surges Amid U.S.-China Trade Talks and Fed Speculations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, major stock indexes climbed as investors considered developments in U.S.-China trade negotiations and maintained confidence in the robust U.S. labor market. The S&P 500 technology sector led the rise with over a 2% increase. Alphabet saw a 1.7% bump ahead of its quarterly earnings release.

The dialogue between U.S. and China centers around tariff reductions, with the White House signaling potential easing of tariffs on China. Investor attention is also on the anticipated Federal Reserve interest rate cut in June, fueled by comments from Fed Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack about waiting due to uncertainty.

Following recent mixed first-quarter earnings and economic data, financial markets reacted as U.S. durable goods orders saw unexpected growth, reflecting businesses' strategic adjustments in response to ongoing trade policies. The Dow Jones rose by 250.81 points, the S&P 500 by 69.93 points, and the Nasdaq by 304.24 points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025