Assam MLA Arrested Over Alleged Remarks Defending Terror Attack

In a significant development, Assam's Nagaon police have detained AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam over contentious comments allegedly made about the Pahalgam terror incident. The arrest follows a video that went viral on social media, wherein Islam purportedly defended those responsible for the attack.

Nagaon SP Swapnaneel Deka confirmed the arrest, stating that a case was registered after the disturbing exposure of the video. Islam faces charges under sections 152, 196, 197(1), 113(3), 352, and 353 of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS). He is expected to appear before the court on Friday.

Reacting to the incident, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized stringent action against those supporting terrorism. In a public statement, the CM underscored that attempts to justify or mitigate terror acts contradict the nation's values and ethos.

