Assam MLA Arrested Over Alleged Remarks Defending Terror Attack
AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was arrested by Assam's Nagaon police for allegedly making derogatory remarks defending the Pahalgam terror attack. The arrest followed a viral video that surfaced on social media. He faces charges under multiple sections and will be presented in court.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, Assam's Nagaon police have detained AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam over contentious comments allegedly made about the Pahalgam terror incident. The arrest follows a video that went viral on social media, wherein Islam purportedly defended those responsible for the attack.
Nagaon SP Swapnaneel Deka confirmed the arrest, stating that a case was registered after the disturbing exposure of the video. Islam faces charges under sections 152, 196, 197(1), 113(3), 352, and 353 of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS). He is expected to appear before the court on Friday.
Reacting to the incident, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized stringent action against those supporting terrorism. In a public statement, the CM underscored that attempts to justify or mitigate terror acts contradict the nation's values and ethos.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam
- MLA
- Aminul Islam
- Arrest
- Terror Attack
- Pahalgam
- AIUDF
- Nagaon Police
- Social Media
- Viral Video
ALSO READ
High-Profile Extradition: The Arrival of Mumbai Terror Attack Accused
Mumbai Terror Attacker's Extradition: The Path to Justice
Advocate Narender Mann Appointed as Special Public Prosecutor for Mumbai Terror Attack Case
Justice Served: Extradition of 2008 Mumbai Terror Attacks Accused
Calls for Justice: Tahawwur Rana's Case Reignites 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Memories