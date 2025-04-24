Left Menu

Assam MLA Arrested Over Alleged Remarks Defending Terror Attack

AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was arrested by Assam's Nagaon police for allegedly making derogatory remarks defending the Pahalgam terror attack. The arrest followed a viral video that surfaced on social media. He faces charges under multiple sections and will be presented in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 22:19 IST
Assam MLA Arrested Over Alleged Remarks Defending Terror Attack
Nagaon police station SP Swapnaneel Deka (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Assam's Nagaon police have detained AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam over contentious comments allegedly made about the Pahalgam terror incident. The arrest follows a video that went viral on social media, wherein Islam purportedly defended those responsible for the attack.

Nagaon SP Swapnaneel Deka confirmed the arrest, stating that a case was registered after the disturbing exposure of the video. Islam faces charges under sections 152, 196, 197(1), 113(3), 352, and 353 of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS). He is expected to appear before the court on Friday.

Reacting to the incident, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized stringent action against those supporting terrorism. In a public statement, the CM underscored that attempts to justify or mitigate terror acts contradict the nation's values and ethos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025