Escalating Tensions: Kashmiri Students Face Threats Across India After Pahalgam Attack

Fear and panic have spread among Kashmiri students across India following open threats and violence after the Pahalgam terror attack. The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association reports over 1,000 distress calls, with many students expressing concerns for their safety and considering returning home.

At the Universal Group of Institutions in Derabassi, Chandigarh, Kashmiri students were allegedly attacked in their hostel by a group wielding sharp weapons. One student sustained injuries, others were physically assaulted, and their clothes were torn, as reported by Nasir Khuehami, National Convenor of JKSA, to ANI.

The situation in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, has further escalated with a viral video purportedly showing a member of the Hindu Raksha Dal threatening Kashmiri Muslim students to leave the city. This has left many students in fear while appearing for exams, with little reassurance from local authorities. JKSA has issued an advisory urging caution and has contacted senior authorities. FIRs have been registered, and actions are being taken to ensure student safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)