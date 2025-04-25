Drought Leaves Mexican Farmers at a Crossroads

In northern Mexico, a severe drought has left cattle ranchers grappling with the decision to abandon their land in search of water and resources. More than 64% of Mexico's territory faces drought conditions, with areas like Chihuahua experiencing the most extreme levels.

As Mexico and the U.S. engage in tense negotiations over fulfilling an old water treaty, American officials claim delayed Mexican water deliveries are harming Texan farmers. Mexican authorities argue the drought has hindered their ability to comply with the agreement.

In towns like Julimes, farmers like Leopoldo Ochoa and Manuel Araiza face a grim reality. They are considering moving as dwindling resources make cattle operations increasingly unsustainable, with many acknowledging the end of an era in their livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)