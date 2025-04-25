Japan and UNDP Champion National Prevention Strategies in Peacebuilding Dialogue

In a significant effort to steer global peacebuilding towards more community-rooted strategies, the Permanent Mission of Japan to the United Nations and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) hosted a high-level dialogue titled “Ground Level Impact and Support to National Prevention Strategies.” This timely event, part of the preparatory process for the 2025 UN Peacebuilding Architecture Review (PBAR), convened United Nations officials, Member States of the Peacebuilding Commission (PBC) Organizational Committee, and international think tanks to chart a path toward more sustainable and inclusive peacebuilding strategies.

The global context could not be more pressing. Over two billion people worldwide are currently living under the shadow of violent conflict, marking the highest levels of such crises since the end of World War II. In her opening remarks, Shoko Noda, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Director of UNDP’s Crisis Bureau, emphasized the urgent need for a paradigm shift:

“Development remains the most powerful tool for prevention, but we are not investing enough. We must rethink how we approach peace.”

Japan’s Vision: Embracing the Humanitarian-Development-Peace Nexus

Kazuyuki Yamazaki, Japan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, reiterated Japan’s staunch support for the Humanitarian-Development-Peace (HDP) nexus, stressing the necessity of a holistic approach. He called for more coordinated support among UN entities and stakeholders, emphasizing the need to bridge immediate humanitarian responses with long-term developmental goals.

“Japan fully supports the HDP nexus as we believe peacebuilding and conflict prevention require a comprehensive approach,” Yamazaki affirmed.

Spotlight on National Strategies: Tailored, Inclusive, Locally Owned

The dialogue underscored the importance of nationally led prevention strategies that address root causes of conflict—poverty, exclusion, inequality, and weak governance—through a human security lens. A recurring theme was the necessity for tailored investments that reflect each country’s unique context and are anchored in national leadership and ownership.

Evelyne Bamba, Officer-in-Charge, Regional Director for Africa at UNDP, highlighted Mauritania’s national prevention strategy as a case study. The strategy, spanning 2025 to 2030, seeks to enhance conflict prevention through advocacy, coordination, and a unified national approach, showcasing how a country-led plan can chart a new course toward peace and resilience.

Three Pillars of Lasting Peace: Insights from UNDP’s Crisis Bureau

During the event, ASG Noda laid out three foundational pillars that define UNDP’s current and future peacebuilding efforts:

Peace and Development Go Hand in Hand Long-term development is essential to peace. In conflict-affected regions like the Western Balkans, UNDP collaborates with youth and women to combat hate speech and strengthen social cohesion, proving that inclusive development fosters durable peace. Empowering National Prevention Strategies Through the UNDP-DPPA Joint Programme, Peace and Development Advisors work in over 40 countries to build trust, reinforce national institutions, and prevent violence before it erupts. This model strengthens local capacities and supports governments in driving their own peace agendas. Ensuring Effective Transitions from UN Peace Operations Transition periods are often fragile. UNDP plays a crucial role in preventing setbacks as missions wind down. In Iraq, for instance, as the UN peace operation scales down, UNDP is ramping up efforts to preserve governance, security, and economic stability, protecting peacebuilding gains.

Looking Ahead: The 2025 Peacebuilding Architecture Review

Held every five years, the Peacebuilding Architecture Review (PBAR) provides a critical platform for UN Member States to assess progress and identify gaps in the global peacebuilding architecture. The 2025 review will culminate in updated resolutions from both the UN General Assembly and the Security Council, building on foundational resolutions from 2016 and 2020.

The process is being co-facilitated by Slovenia and Egypt, and today’s dialogue served as an early input into the upcoming negotiations—focusing on ground-level realities and the voices of communities striving for peace.

A Call to Action: From Dialogue to Delivery

Mr. Yamazaki closed the event by urging greater collaboration with field-level UN actors like UNDP. He called on the Peacebuilding Commission to amplify the voices of those delivering peace on the ground and to create more platforms for national and local stakeholders to engage with multilateral institutions.

This event serves as a compelling reminder that peace begins at the grassroots, and that effective prevention is not reactive but proactive, grounded in community realities and long-term vision.

For more information on UNDP’s global peacebuilding initiatives, visit the UNDP Peacebuilding website.