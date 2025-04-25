Maharashtra Govt Ensures Safe Return of Tourists After Kashmir Attack
In response to a terror attack in Pahalgam, the Maharashtra government arranged four flights to bring 520 stranded tourists back to Mumbai safely. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde played a pivotal role in coordinating the operation. This marks a significant effort in crisis response by the state government.
Following a devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the Maharashtra government took decisive action to ensure the safe return of stranded tourists from the state. In a coordinated effort led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, four flights were arranged to bring back tourists from the conflict-stricken region.
Deputy Chief Minister Shinde personally visited the site in Kashmir to provide assistance and reassure stranded travelers. 'I met many of our stranded tourists--tired, anxious, but resilient,' Shinde stated. The proactive steps taken by the Maharashtra government underline its commitment to its citizens, offering reassurance and support at a critical time.
As of now, 520 tourists have safely returned to Mumbai. 'I'm here not just as Deputy CM, but as a fellow Maharashtrian,' Shinde added, emphasizing the solidarity and personal involvement in the mission. With private and government cooperation, further efforts are underway to continue this operation.
