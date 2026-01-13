Eknath Shinde Leads Dynamic Campaign Ahead of Maharashtra Civic Polls

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been actively involved in the electoral campaigning for the upcoming civic polls on January 15, holding 29 rallies and leading 25 road shows in the last eleven days, according to a party official. His efforts demonstrate the Shiv Sena's commitment to gaining voter support.

The campaign trail also saw Shinde visiting 14 strategic branches of Shiv Sena that are considered vital to the party's organizational strength. The campaigning officially ended on Tuesday evening for elections in 29 civic bodies, including the metropolitan hub of Mumbai.

High-profile leaders, such as Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray, alongside MNS chief Raj Thackeray, engaged with supporters throughout Mumbai and its metropolitan regions. The Thackeray family was also prominent, commemorating the Samyukta Maharashtra movement and fortifying their political stance ahead of the polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)