Eknath Shinde Pays Tribute to Mentor Ahead of Elections

Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, honored his political mentor Anand Dighe at a memorial in Thane. The visit was part of activities leading up to the municipal corporation elections, scheduled imminently.

Shinde addressed media representatives, encouraging citizens to participate actively in the elections to boost voter turnout. 'I appeal to the maximum number of citizens to come out and vote so that the voting percentage goes up,' he stated.

Along with him were senior Shiv Sena leaders and BJP MLC Niranjan Davkhare, highlighting a collaborative political effort.

