Eknath Shinde Pays Tribute to Mentor Ahead of Elections
Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, paid homage to his mentor Anand Dighe in Thane as municipal elections approach. He urged citizens to increase voter turnout. Shinde was joined by senior party members and BJP's Niranjan Davkhare.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 14-01-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 22:26 IST
- India
Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, honored his political mentor Anand Dighe at a memorial in Thane. The visit was part of activities leading up to the municipal corporation elections, scheduled imminently.
Shinde addressed media representatives, encouraging citizens to participate actively in the elections to boost voter turnout. 'I appeal to the maximum number of citizens to come out and vote so that the voting percentage goes up,' he stated.
Along with him were senior Shiv Sena leaders and BJP MLC Niranjan Davkhare, highlighting a collaborative political effort.
