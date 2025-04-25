Judges in Delhi Courtrooms Face Death Threats Amid Rising Tensions

In a troubling series of events, judges in Delhi are facing increased threats, with two incidents reported in quick succession.

The first incident involved a judge from a Dwarka court who was threatened while on a walk. On April 1, two unidentified individuals brazenly stopped in front of the judge's path in Kakrola village, issuing the death threats. The Delhi police have confirmed that an FIR has been filed against the assailants, and investigations are actively being pursued.

In a separate incident, amid growing concerns over courtroom security, a convict and his lawyer allegedly threatened a woman judge in Dwarka court on April 2. The convict, disgruntled after receiving a 22-month prison sentence and a fine of Rs. 6,65,000 for a cheque bounce case, reportedly lashed out at the judge with dire threats. Authorities are considering appropriate legal action as the situation escalates.

(With inputs from agencies.)