Indian Army Pays Tribute Amidst Escalating Tensions in Jammu and Kashmir

An emotional wreath-laying ceremony was conducted in Jammu to pay homage to Havildar J Ali Shaikh, who succumbed to injuries after a fierce encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district late Thursday.

Sources revealed that acting on specific intelligence, a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir police was executed in Basantgarh, Udhampur, where a grueling firefight took place. Despite receiving the best medical attention, one brave soldier sadly lost his battle, according to the White Knight Corps of the Indian Army.

In an ongoing response to the escalating violence in the region, security forces have launched an intensified search operation in Bandipora district as well. In a significant earlier engagement in Baramulla, security forces successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt, killing two terrorists and seizing a large cache of arms and ammunition. Meanwhile, the Indian Army is on high alert as Chief General Upendra Dwivedi plans to visit Srinagar to review the security situation amidst growing tensions following the fatal Pahalgam attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)