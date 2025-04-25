Left Menu

Indian Army Pays Tribute Amidst Escalating Tensions in Jammu and Kashmir

A wreath-laying ceremony honored Havildar J Ali Shaikh, who died after an encounter with terrorists in Udhampur. Security operations intensified in Jammu and Kashmir as the Indian Army remains on high alert following recent attacks. The Army Chief is set to assess the region's security situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 09:53 IST
Indian Army Pays Tribute Amidst Escalating Tensions in Jammu and Kashmir
Wreath-laying ceremony held for Havildar J Ali Shaikh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

An emotional wreath-laying ceremony was conducted in Jammu to pay homage to Havildar J Ali Shaikh, who succumbed to injuries after a fierce encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district late Thursday.

Sources revealed that acting on specific intelligence, a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir police was executed in Basantgarh, Udhampur, where a grueling firefight took place. Despite receiving the best medical attention, one brave soldier sadly lost his battle, according to the White Knight Corps of the Indian Army.

In an ongoing response to the escalating violence in the region, security forces have launched an intensified search operation in Bandipora district as well. In a significant earlier engagement in Baramulla, security forces successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt, killing two terrorists and seizing a large cache of arms and ammunition. Meanwhile, the Indian Army is on high alert as Chief General Upendra Dwivedi plans to visit Srinagar to review the security situation amidst growing tensions following the fatal Pahalgam attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

