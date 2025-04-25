Nationwide Protests Erupt Over Pahalgam Terror Attack
In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Delhi markets will close Friday as part of a 'Delhi Bandh' protest. Nationwide, protests and candlelight vigils have been organized, with political and civilian statements condemning terrorism and calling for peace across multiple states, including Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir.
- Country:
- India
Delhi markets are set to shut down on Friday following a call for 'Delhi Bandh' by traders, protesting the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Across India, citizens have expressed their outrage, condemning this violent act through widespread demonstrations.
The BJP Yuva Morcha organized a protest in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening. Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal joined the demonstration, emphasizing the government's resolve to eradicate terrorism in all its manifestations.
In Anantnag, students from the Government Degree College for Women staged a march, condemning the attack and advocating peace. One student articulated their stance, noting, 'We strongly condemn this terrible act. Terrorism knows no religion, and as Kashmiris, we stand united for peace. This attack does not represent us.'
In Chandigarh, demonstrators held placards seeking justice, while in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, a candlelight march was organized to pay homage to the victims. Similarly, members of the Khan Market Trade Association in Delhi participated in a candlelit vigil in memory of those who died.
Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, saw BJP leaders and supporters partake in a candlelight march. BJP MP and state president VD Sharma attended, asserting, 'Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, and the nation stand united against terrorism. We resolve to eradicate this scourge from our country.'
The Pahalgam attack, which targeted tourists in the Baisaran meadow, resulted in the deaths of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, with several others injured. It ranks among the deadliest terror incidents in the region since the 2019 Pulwama bombing and one of the most severe since Article 370's abrogation in 2019.
(With inputs from agencies.)
