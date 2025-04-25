Odisha Police Arrests Suspect Amid Agniveer Recruitment Drive

In a swift response to suspected malpractice during the Agniveer recruitment process, Odisha police apprehended an individual after INS Chilka's vigilant surveillance team flagged suspicious activity. According to an official release, the Indian Navy identified the suspect accused of soliciting money from a candidate and promptly informed Balugaon Police Station.

The police successfully captured the accused with full cooperation from the Indian Navy, which remains actively involved in the ongoing investigation. The recruitment drive also saw a historic passing out parade where 2,966 trainees, including 402 women Agniveers, completed their foundational naval training.

The Passing Out Parade (POP), a salient event for the Indian Navy, took place during an evening ceremony, signifying these individuals' entrance into a promising naval career. It was led by Vice Admiral V Srinivas and attended by numerous veterans and family members proud of the graduating cohort.

