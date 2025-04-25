Left Menu

Odisha Police Arrests Suspect Amid Agniveer Recruitment Drive

Odisha police arrested a suspect following suspicious activity during the Agniveer recruitment, detected by INS Chilka's surveillance team. The suspect allegedly demanded money from a candidate. Additionally, 2,966 Agniveers, including 402 women, graduated, marking a pivotal moment in the Indian Navy's recruitment drive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 09:55 IST
Odisha Police Arrests Suspect Amid Agniveer Recruitment Drive
Fifth batch of Agniveers pass out at INS Chilka (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift response to suspected malpractice during the Agniveer recruitment process, Odisha police apprehended an individual after INS Chilka's vigilant surveillance team flagged suspicious activity. According to an official release, the Indian Navy identified the suspect accused of soliciting money from a candidate and promptly informed Balugaon Police Station.

The police successfully captured the accused with full cooperation from the Indian Navy, which remains actively involved in the ongoing investigation. The recruitment drive also saw a historic passing out parade where 2,966 trainees, including 402 women Agniveers, completed their foundational naval training.

The Passing Out Parade (POP), a salient event for the Indian Navy, took place during an evening ceremony, signifying these individuals' entrance into a promising naval career. It was led by Vice Admiral V Srinivas and attended by numerous veterans and family members proud of the graduating cohort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025