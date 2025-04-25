India's Stern Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack Sparks Geopolitical Tension

In the wake of the tragic April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, India has launched a robust response targeting Pakistan's perceived support for cross-border terrorism. The attack on tourists at Baisaran meadow has intensified India-Pakistan tensions.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, cut short his U.S. visit to join discussions in New Delhi. After participating in an all-party meeting called by the central government, Gandhi expressed full opposition support for the government's decisive actions against terrorism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside Home Minister Amit Shah, led the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting that resulted in suspending the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 until Pakistan halts its support of terrorism. India ordered Pakistani diplomats to leave the country and revoked numerous diplomatic privileges while families of the victims of the attack pressed for strong governmental action.

