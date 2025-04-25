Reviving Energy Ties: Iraq and Syria Explore Oil Pipeline Restoration

Iraq is taking steps to bolster energy ties with Syria by considering the restoration of an oil pipeline. An Iraqi delegation led by the head of the National Intelligence Service arrived in Damascus on Friday, a move aimed at furthering partnerships across multiple fronts. According to the Prime Minister's Office, these discussions are poised to delve into counter-terrorism efforts, border security, and trade expansion.

The backdrop of these talks involves Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani meeting with Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Qatar. This meeting marks a significant diplomatic engagement, being the first since the ousting of former President Bashar al-Assad. Syria, amidst a severe energy crisis after its oil industry collapse during the civil war, remains under international sanctions gravely affecting its oil procurement capabilities.

Despite efforts, Syria's reliance on local intermediaries has been inadequate. This diplomatic initiative reflects Iraq and Syria's strategic alignment to address shared challenges concerning energy supply and economic cooperation.

