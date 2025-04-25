Left Menu

Crisis in West Bengal: NCW Decries Violence and State Inaction

The National Commission for Women has condemned the communal violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad and Malda districts. Women and girls suffered severe sexual violence, prompting criticism of the state government's failure to act. The NCW highlights a collapse in governance and demands better protection for affected communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 22:33 IST
Crisis in West Bengal: NCW Decries Violence and State Inaction
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has voiced serious concern over the escalated communal violence perpetrated against women in Murshidabad and Malda districts of West Bengal. In a statement, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar noted the harrowing testimonies from survivors who have faced extreme sexual violence, physical assault, and threats to their safety.

The NCW's report underscores the grave impact of the violence on women and young girls, some dragged from their homes, attacked, and threatened with rape. Survivors endure deep-seated trauma from these horrific events, exacerbated by forced displacement and erosion of human rights.

Criticism has been levied against the state government's ineffective response, with allegations of administrative breakdown and a lack of preventive action despite prior intelligence. Testimonies suggest targeted attacks on Hindu properties in a possible land grab attempt, amplifying the chaos in a politically charged climate. Public trust in law enforcement has plummeted, amid perceptions of bias and incompetence. The need for immediate and effective intervention remains critical.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025