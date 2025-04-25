Crisis in West Bengal: NCW Decries Violence and State Inaction

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has voiced serious concern over the escalated communal violence perpetrated against women in Murshidabad and Malda districts of West Bengal. In a statement, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar noted the harrowing testimonies from survivors who have faced extreme sexual violence, physical assault, and threats to their safety.

The NCW's report underscores the grave impact of the violence on women and young girls, some dragged from their homes, attacked, and threatened with rape. Survivors endure deep-seated trauma from these horrific events, exacerbated by forced displacement and erosion of human rights.

Criticism has been levied against the state government's ineffective response, with allegations of administrative breakdown and a lack of preventive action despite prior intelligence. Testimonies suggest targeted attacks on Hindu properties in a possible land grab attempt, amplifying the chaos in a politically charged climate. Public trust in law enforcement has plummeted, amid perceptions of bias and incompetence. The need for immediate and effective intervention remains critical.

(With inputs from agencies.)