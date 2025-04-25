Left Menu

Rebuilding Syria: A Collaborative International Effort

International officials, including those from the IMF and World Bank, convened with Syrian authorities to discuss rebuilding efforts in Syria. Key points included the importance of reliable data, reconstructing the central bank, and enhancing revenue capacity. Additional support from other countries was also highlighted.

Rebuilding Syria: A Collaborative International Effort
Officials from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank, along with representatives from key countries, gathered this week with Syrian authorities to discuss rebuilding efforts. Emphasizing the need for credible data collection in Syria, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva highlighted this as a crucial step towards reconstruction.

During the meeting, which coincided with the IMF and World Bank's spring gatherings, Georgieva also pointed out the importance of rebuilding Syria's central bank and expanding the country's ability to generate revenue. These measures are essential for Syria's economic recovery post-conflict.

Saudi Arabia's Finance Minister, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, who heads the International Monetary and Financial Committee, expressed gratitude to the IMF and World Bank for increasing support to Syria. He also noted that other countries in the region, including Yemen, Palestine, and Lebanon, require international assistance.

