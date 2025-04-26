ByteDance Eyes Brazil for Sustainable Data Center Leap

ByteDance, the Chinese powerhouse behind TikTok, is contemplating a significant investment in a data center in Brazil, sources reveal. This move will tap into the northeast coast's abundant wind energy resources.

The company is negotiating with Casa dos Ventos, a renewable energy producer, to build a facility in the Pecem port complex, Ceara. The project initial phase is set for 300 MW, with potential expansion to 900 MW, highlighting Brazil's strategic role in ByteDance's global operations.

While TikTok and ByteDance have remained tight-lipped about their Brazil plans, Casa dos Ventos has expressed commitment to making the Pecem port a technological and energy innovation hub. However, grid stability concerns persist, as the national grid operator assesses increasing capacity for similar projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)