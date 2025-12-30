Global Markets Show Mixed Trends as Year-End Approaches

Global markets showed mixed performances on Tuesday as regional markets in Asia wrapped up their year-end trading sessions. In Europe, early trading was marked by mixed results, with the DAX in Germany slightly stable, while the UK's FTSE 100 saw a minor increase. In Asia, Tokyo's market hit a significant milestone.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi marked the occasion in a traditional year-end ceremony. The Nikkei 225 ended its session over 50,000, a notable closing point for the index, while other Asian indices experienced mixed outcomes. Share prices of major technology firms like Nvidia wavered as investors remained cautious about the long-term effects of AI investments.

Commodities such as gold and silver saw price volatility, with a slight recovery in values noted on Tuesday. Meanwhile, treasury yields continued to fall, adding concerns over potential inflationary pressures due to central bank interest rate adjustments. As U.S. markets prepared for year-end closures, questions about future economic conditions persisted.

