Tragic Picnic Turns Deadly: Bus Crash Claims Life on Mumbai-Nashik Highway
A bus accident on Mumbai-Nashik highway resulted in the death of a young girl and injured 10 others. Brake failure and driver intoxication are cited as primary causes. Bhiwandi East MLA Rais Shaikh visits the injured, assuring them of medical attention, while investigations continue into the incident.
- Country:
- India
A picnic outing turned tragic on the Mumbai-Nashik highway in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, as a private bus carrying passengers crashed into a divider on Friday. The accident claimed the life of a young girl and left 10 others injured, according to medical sources.
Dr. Mohammad Izhar Ansari, Medical Officer of IGM Hospital, revealed that brake failure was the primary cause of the crash, and intoxication of the driver may have also contributed. "Out of the 10 patients admitted to the hospital, a girl succumbed to her injuries, while the others continue to receive treatment," Dr. Ansari stated.
Bhiwandi East MLA Rais Shaikh visited the hospital to check on the injured passengers. He confirmed seeing multiple patients with fractures, including a girl with a spinal injury. "The loss of a young girl is deeply saddening, but we are committed to providing the best medical care to the survivors," MLA Shaikh assured. Investigations into the incident are still underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
