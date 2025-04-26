Sirsa's Fiery Rebuke to Pakistan Army Amid UK Protests

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa issued a stern rebuke to a Pakistan Army official for gesturing menacingly at Indian community protestors in the UK. He cautioned Pakistan with a vivid metaphor, urging them to "save their neck first," as he ominously claimed a looming apocalypse over their heads.

Sirsa's fiery comments were spurred by Colonel Taimur Rahat, the Pakistan Army and Air Advisor at London's High Commission, who made the controversial gesture while holding a poster of Indian Air Force Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman. The gesture occurred as Indian diaspora members protested against the Pahalgam terror attack.

Over 500 members of the Indian community demonstrated outside the Pakistan Embassy, mourning the loss of innocent lives in the attack. Participants accused Pakistan of harboring and supporting terrorists, demanding justice for the victims. The protest was marked by accusations of insensitivity towards the Pakistan High Commission, who reportedly played loud music during the protests. Indian officials have condemned these actions, calling them disgraceful amidst a national tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)