Cholamandalam's Financial Triumph in 2025: Surging Profits and Growth

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd has announced a notable boost in its profits and disbursements for the January-March 2025 quarter, showcasing impressive financial results.

The financial services arm of Murugappa Group reported a profit of Rs 1,259.54 crore, compared to Rs 1,065.23 crore in the same period last year, marking a significant uplift.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, the company's disbursements exceeded Rs 1 lakh crore, illustrating robust growth and a strong financial position.

