Cholamandalam's Financial Triumph in 2025: Surging Profits and Growth
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd reported a significant increase in profits and disbursements for the January-March 2025 quarter and the fiscal year. Profits surged to Rs 1,259.54 crore for the quarter, with a total income of Rs 7,136.91 crore. Disbursement exceeded Rs 1 lakh crore for the fiscal year.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-04-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 13:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd has announced a notable boost in its profits and disbursements for the January-March 2025 quarter, showcasing impressive financial results.
The financial services arm of Murugappa Group reported a profit of Rs 1,259.54 crore, compared to Rs 1,065.23 crore in the same period last year, marking a significant uplift.
For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, the company's disbursements exceeded Rs 1 lakh crore, illustrating robust growth and a strong financial position.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Unveiling Customer 360: Tredence's AI-Powered Growth Catalyst for TMT Enterprises
Unexpected Growth: UK Economy Surpasses Projections in February
Morepen Laboratories Expands Sales Force to Capture Pharmaceutical Market Growth
Revitalizing MSME Growth: UGRO Capital's Data-Driven Approach
Britain's Surprising Economic Growth Amid U.S. Tariff Concerns