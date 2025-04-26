Left Menu

Cholamandalam's Financial Triumph in 2025: Surging Profits and Growth

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd reported a significant increase in profits and disbursements for the January-March 2025 quarter and the fiscal year. Profits surged to Rs 1,259.54 crore for the quarter, with a total income of Rs 7,136.91 crore. Disbursement exceeded Rs 1 lakh crore for the fiscal year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-04-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 13:05 IST
Cholamandalam's Financial Triumph in 2025: Surging Profits and Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd has announced a notable boost in its profits and disbursements for the January-March 2025 quarter, showcasing impressive financial results.

The financial services arm of Murugappa Group reported a profit of Rs 1,259.54 crore, compared to Rs 1,065.23 crore in the same period last year, marking a significant uplift.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, the company's disbursements exceeded Rs 1 lakh crore, illustrating robust growth and a strong financial position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025