Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Visits Cloudburst-Hit Ramban: A Commitment to Restore and Reassure
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited Ramban district to assess the damage after a cloudburst. He assured residents of government support and confirmed that National Highway 44 has been reopened and funds released for restoration. Restoration efforts, involving multiple teams, are underway to rebuild the affected area.
In a significant move to evaluate and address the damage caused by a recent cloudburst, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited Ramban district on Saturday. The visit aimed to reassure the local residents of the government's unwavering support. Chief Minister Abdullah emphasized his commitment to Ramban, even as other regions like Pahalgam also face challenges.
During his visit, Abdullah confirmed the reopening of National Highway 44 for one-way traffic, a crucial step in facilitating aid and movement. He announced that funds have been released from Jammu for infrastructure restoration. Restoration efforts commenced on April 22 after the cloudburst, which heavily impacted a temple and several vehicles in the area.
Sub-Divisional Magistrate Imtiyaz Ahmed reported extensive damage to 37 houses and one temple due to the flash floods. Though there were no casualties, several cattle are missing. Accompanied by officials, Chief Minister Abdullah personally trekked through rugged terrain to the worst-hit areas to oversee the rescue and relief operations in progress.
