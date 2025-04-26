Port Explosion in Bandar Abbas: Hundreds Injured Amid Rising Tensions

A devastating explosion has injured at least 281 individuals at Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas, Iran. The blast coincided with nuclear discussions between Iran and the U.S. in Oman.

Initial reports suggest the explosion occurred from stored containers. Efforts to douse the fire are underway as responders evacuate the wounded. Officials have noted the presence of dangerous chemicals and indicated mishandling of flammable materials might have contributed.

The incident, however, did not impact oil facilities. This development echoes a 2020 cyberattack on the same port, which was attributed to Israeli retaliation. There has been no confirmation of Israel's involvement in the recent explosion.

(With inputs from agencies.)