Jharkhand ATS Arrests Four in Major Anti-Terror Operation, Recovers Arms

The Jharkhand Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested four individuals in Dhanbad, allegedly linked to banned extremist groups Hizb ut-Tahrir, AQIS, and ISIS. The arrests followed a raid that recovered illegal arms, electronic devices, and extremist literature. This case marks India's first criminal investigation post the HuT ban under the UAPA Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 17:33 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation against terror-linked activities, Jharkhand's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) detained four suspects, including a woman, in Dhanbad for their alleged associations with outlawed extremist groups such as Hizb ut-Tahrir (HuT), AQIS, and ISIS.

The ATS stated that the intelligence-backed raid on April 26 led to the recovery of illegal arms, electronic devices, and extremist literature. This operation marks India's inaugural criminal case following the recent proscription of HuT under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.

Among the detainees, identified as Ghulfam Hasan, Ayan Javed, Shahzad Aalam, and Shabnam Parveen, authorities seized two pistols, 12 cartridges, and numerous electronic devices, including mobile phones and laptops. BJP State President Babulal Marandi also expressed concerns about Bangladeshi infiltration in Jharkhand, emphasizing irregular Aadhaar issuance as a security threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

