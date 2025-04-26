Madhya Pradesh Orders Pakistani Nationals on Short Visas to Exit India

In response to the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, an official announcement on Saturday revealed that Madhya Pradesh police have mandated the exit of Pakistani nationals in India on short-term visas. These individuals must leave the nation by tomorrow, as part of a directive aimed at enhancing security measures.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has specified that all short-term visas for Pakistani nationals, except for diplomatic, official, or long-term categories, are effectively canceled. While these orders are enforced statewide, Pakistani visitors in India on medical grounds have received a 48-hour grace period, extending their stay until April 29, according to Bhopal Commissioner of Police Harinarayanchari Mishra.

Bhopal police are updating records to reflect this directive, serving notices to affected individuals, especially those aged above 80 or younger than 5. Meanwhile, Indore authorities replicate these efforts, ensuring all Pakistani nationals with short-term visas are informed and prepared to leave the country by the declared deadlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)