Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Orders Pakistani Nationals on Short Visas to Exit India

Following a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh police command Pakistani nationals with short-term visas to depart by tomorrow. Authorities allow medical visa holders an extension until April 29. Police in Bhopal and Indore actively track and notify affected individuals of the evacuation mandate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 18:00 IST
Madhya Pradesh Orders Pakistani Nationals on Short Visas to Exit India
Bhopal Commissioner of Police (CP) Harinarayanachari Mishra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, an official announcement on Saturday revealed that Madhya Pradesh police have mandated the exit of Pakistani nationals in India on short-term visas. These individuals must leave the nation by tomorrow, as part of a directive aimed at enhancing security measures.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has specified that all short-term visas for Pakistani nationals, except for diplomatic, official, or long-term categories, are effectively canceled. While these orders are enforced statewide, Pakistani visitors in India on medical grounds have received a 48-hour grace period, extending their stay until April 29, according to Bhopal Commissioner of Police Harinarayanchari Mishra.

Bhopal police are updating records to reflect this directive, serving notices to affected individuals, especially those aged above 80 or younger than 5. Meanwhile, Indore authorities replicate these efforts, ensuring all Pakistani nationals with short-term visas are informed and prepared to leave the country by the declared deadlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025