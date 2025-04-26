BRS Celebrates Silver Jubilee, KTR Challenges Rahul Gandhi

In anticipation of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Silver Jubilee festivities, BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Saturday initiated the event by flagging off 25 symbolic cars from her Hyderabad residence. According to a statement from the Public Relations Officer of K Kavitha, these vehicles are en route to a grand assembly in Yelkaturthy, Hanamkonda, marking 25 years of BRS's journey.

Expressing gratitude toward BRS leader Ravi Yadav, Kavitha commended his initiative and contributions to the celebration. The much-anticipated Silver Jubilee meeting, slated for tomorrow evening, will feature BRS Chief and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) addressing a large audience expected to reach lakhs, celebrating this milestone in the party's history.

Meanwhile, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao directed a severe critique at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi via a post on X. He listed several Telangana locations that he suggested Gandhi should visit, including Lagacharla village, Sunkishala, and demolition sites like Musi and HCU Kancha Gachibowli. KTR highlighted issues like food poisoning incidents and farmer suicides, along with collapsed infrastructure and unmet governmental job promises.

Further berating, KTR advised Gandhi to consult his Revenue Minister on handling Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases, with a sarcastic remark: "PS: In case you want to know how to wriggle out of ED cases, please check with your Revenue Minister." This pointed critique brought a sharper edge to the ongoing political discourse in Telangana.

(With inputs from agencies.)