Uttarakhand Preps for Chardham Yatra 2025: Field Inspections Underway

Uttarakhand's efforts to prepare for the Chardham Yatra 2025 and the 2027 Kumbh Mela are in full swing, with Dr. R Rajesh Kumar, Secretary for Medical Health and Irrigation, spearheading a detailed inspection in Haridwar alongside various officials.

The Chief Minister's mandate of prioritizing devout attendees' convenience and safety has driven these evaluations. Inspections of proposed ghats, roads, and infrastructure developments reveal certain projects may extend beyond a year and require working during specific periods, highlighting the complexity of the preparations.

A strategic meeting in Damkothi further explored the organisation of the Ardh Kumbh with grandiosity akin to the Kumbh Mela. Special attention was given to infrastructure robustness, adherence to safety standards, and completing works efficiently to facilitate smooth logistics for the anticipated influx of pilgrims. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)