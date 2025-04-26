Left Menu

Uttarakhand Preps for Chardham Yatra 2025: Field Inspections Underway

Dr. R Rajesh Kumar, Uttarakhand's Secretary for Medical Health and Irrigation, led a field inspection in Haridwar for the upcoming Chardham Yatra and the 2027 Kumbh Mela. Key areas reviewed included ghats, roads, and infrastructure, with a focus on ensuring safety, timely completion, and quality standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 20:37 IST
Uttarakhand Preps for Chardham Yatra 2025: Field Inspections Underway
Uttarakhand Health Secretary R Rajesh Kumar (Blue shirt). (Photo: Uttarakhand Health Depart). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand's efforts to prepare for the Chardham Yatra 2025 and the 2027 Kumbh Mela are in full swing, with Dr. R Rajesh Kumar, Secretary for Medical Health and Irrigation, spearheading a detailed inspection in Haridwar alongside various officials.

The Chief Minister's mandate of prioritizing devout attendees' convenience and safety has driven these evaluations. Inspections of proposed ghats, roads, and infrastructure developments reveal certain projects may extend beyond a year and require working during specific periods, highlighting the complexity of the preparations.

A strategic meeting in Damkothi further explored the organisation of the Ardh Kumbh with grandiosity akin to the Kumbh Mela. Special attention was given to infrastructure robustness, adherence to safety standards, and completing works efficiently to facilitate smooth logistics for the anticipated influx of pilgrims. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025