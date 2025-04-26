Jammu and Kashmir's Struggle Under the Indus Water Treaty

Jammu and Kashmir Minister Jawed Rana expressed frustration on Saturday over the significant disadvantages experienced by the erstwhile state due to the Indus Water Treaty. He emphasized that Jammu and Kashmir, being prone to droughts, has not reaped the benefits of the treaty, despite its oversight by the International Court of Justice.

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir have suffered the most due to the Indus Water Treaty," Rana stated to ANI. Following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, leading to a decision to hold the 1960 treaty in abeyance until Pakistan ceases support for cross-border terrorism.

Reacting to comments from Pakistan People's Party president Bilawal Bhutto on the treaty, Rana dismissed them as "absurd" and critiqued the lack of democracy in Pakistan. In the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, 26 tourists, including 25 Indian nationals, lost their lives. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)