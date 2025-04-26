Left Menu

Tripura's GBP Hospital Achieves Milestone with 3,000 Surgeries in 100 Days

Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital in Tripura marks a significant milestone by completing over 3,000 surgeries in 100 days. Supported by the state government, the hospital ensures timely surgical interventions with a team of 56 super-speciality doctors, addressing the needs of around 250 to 300 patients awaiting procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 22:06 IST
Kiran Gitte, Health Secretary at GBP Hospital (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura's Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital, a leading government healthcare facility, has successfully conducted more than 3,000 surgeries over the past 100 days, marking a substantial achievement in the state's medical services. This progress, backed by the Tripura government, has been facilitated by a dedicated team of super-speciality doctors.

During a recent evaluation meeting, hospital administrators reviewed the range of surgeries performed, departments involved, and challenges encountered in delivering healthcare. With around 250 to 300 patients in line for surgeries, officials have made arrangements to schedule these within the next two months, utilizing the expertise of 56 active surgeons.

Health Secretary Kiran Gitte highlighted the state government's commitment to providing top-notch medical professionals at GBP Hospital, ensuring no challenge remains unaddressed. The hospital's comprehensive super-speciality services have been positioned as a trusted resource for complex medical needs in Tripura, offering complete solutions across all medical sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

