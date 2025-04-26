Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Nuh: PM Modi Mourns Fatal Road Accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences for the victims of a deadly road accident in Haryana's Nuh, which claimed seven lives. He assured that the injured would receive prompt assistance from the state government. The incident occurred when a speeding van lost control, hitting workers on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Visuals from the spot of accident (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Haryana's Nuh district was the scene of a tragic accident that claimed seven lives, drawing condolences from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The deadly incident occurred when a speeding pickup van, out of control, rammed into workers conducting maintenance on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, near Ibrahim Bas village.

Prime Minister Modi mourned the loss of lives in a post on X, offering condolences to the grieving families and expressing hopes for the recovery of the injured. He assured that the Haryana state government is committed to providing the necessary support and assistance to those affected.

The accident, which took place at approximately 10:00 a.m., resulted in the immediate deaths of six workers, with five others sustaining critical injuries. Police reports indicate the van was traveling from Delhi to Alwar when it veered off course, resulting in the fatal collision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

