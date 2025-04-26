Left Menu

National Outcry: BJP Demands Justice After Pahalgam Terror Attack

BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri led a 'Jan Akrosh' rally in Delhi, demanding justice for victims of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 25 Indians. The government promises severe punishment for perpetrators, has revised visa policies with Pakistan, and reduces diplomatic presence, pushing for accountability in cross-border terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 22:53 IST
BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ramesh Bidhuri participated in a 'Jan Akrosh' rally in Delhi, protesting the recent horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 25 Indian citizens and a Nepali national. During the rally, Bidhuri likened potential retaliatory actions to those taken by Israel in response to Hamas attacks, questioning why terrorists target people based on religion if they claim no religious affiliations.

Simultaneously, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the severity of the situation, asserting that the culprits would face unimaginable penalties. In a solemn tribute, the Border Security Forces commemorated those lost in the assault, emphasizing solidarity. The attack, one of the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama tragedy, has led to extensive police investigations across Srinagar, targeting Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and terrorist associates linked to proscribed groups.

The central government responded by temporarily halting the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 with Pakistan, citing the need to curb cross-border terrorism support. Furthermore, it restricted visa issuance to Pakistani citizens, barring long-term, diplomatic, and official visas, and announced a significant diplomatic downsizing by retracting defense and support staff from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, effective May 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

