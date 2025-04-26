Left Menu

Acharya Prashant Advocates Gita's Essence for Overcoming Challenges

Acharya Prashant emphasizes the importance of controlling emotional reactivity and understanding the Gita to confront societal conflicts. Highlighting the Pahalgam terror attack, he stresses strategic responses over impulsive reactions. He also links national values rooted in spirituality, as reflected in India's Constitution, to achieving sustainable development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 23:10 IST
Author and Advaita teacher Acharya Prashant. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Acharya Prashant, a renowned Advaita teacher, underscores the critical role of controlling 'emotional reactivity' to handle conflicts. Highlighting lessons from the Gita, he emphasizes strategic action over impulse in wars, evidenced by societal confrontations with blind forces resorting to violence, such as those responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack.

He argues that understanding the Gita and its teachings is crucial for victory in any battle, stressing that victory is a natural outcome when the right path is pursued, irrespective of immediate results. Acharya Prashant connects current challenges to age-old conflicts, advocating for logic and reasoning over blind faith in resolving them.

The recent terror attack in Pahalgam, India, resulting in the loss of 26 lives, has been attributed to cross-border terrorism. The Cabinet Committee on Security discussed measures against this act of terror, reflecting a national resolve to counter threats to stability. Acharya Prashant links India's spiritual heritage, as expounded in the Gita and Vedanta, to its constitutional values and calls for national awakening to address broader issues like climate change, framing it as a spiritual crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

