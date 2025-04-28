Left Menu

Empowering Change: The Art of Living Social Projects Wins Best NGO of 2025

The Art of Living Social Projects - SSRDP, inspired by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, has been awarded as the Best NGO of the Year 2025. Recognized for its impactful work in areas such as border village development and prison reform initiatives, the organization is transforming lives across India and beyond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-04-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 10:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Art of Living Social Projects - SSRDP received the Best NGO of the Year - 2025 award at the Global CSR & ESG Awards on April 25th. The organization, led by Chairman Prasana Prabhu, was lauded for its significant contributions to border village development, rehabilitation of jail inmates, and enhancement of government schools.

Key initiatives by SSRDP include Rural Solar Electrification and Solar Smart Schools, impacting over 1,65,000 villagers and providing tech-enabled learning to more than 17,000 children. The organization also focuses on youth and women empowerment through skill development and collaborates with the Indian Army for youth leadership programs in border regions.

SSRDP has trained over 4,20,000 youth in various job roles and reached 3,10,000 rural beneficiaries. Through free schools and prison reform initiatives, the organization continues to break barriers, offering education and hope, and transforming correctional spaces into healing centers, impacting inmates globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

