India's Strategic Response: High-Level Security Meeting Post-Pahalgam Attack

In a move signaling heightened urgency, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh convened with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday at Lok Kalyan Marg, following a brutal terror assault in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting follows a recent intelligence briefing from Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan on strategic responses, as India gears up to counter an escalated threat from Pakistan, subsequent to the incident which claimed 26 lives on April 22.

The terror attack, reminiscent of the 2019 Pulwama strike, has prompted intense investigations by the National Investigation Agency and increased military operations. Additionally, diplomatic ties reel under strain as India recalls its Defense, Navy, and Air Advisors from Islamabad, effective May 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)