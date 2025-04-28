India's Strategic Response: High-Level Security Meeting Post-Pahalgam Attack
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh meets with PM Modi following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam. This high-level meeting examines counter-actions against Pakistan. Recent security measures include reducing diplomatic presence in Islamabad amid heightened cross-border tensions and continued investigations at the attack site.
In a move signaling heightened urgency, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh convened with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday at Lok Kalyan Marg, following a brutal terror assault in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
The meeting follows a recent intelligence briefing from Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan on strategic responses, as India gears up to counter an escalated threat from Pakistan, subsequent to the incident which claimed 26 lives on April 22.
The terror attack, reminiscent of the 2019 Pulwama strike, has prompted intense investigations by the National Investigation Agency and increased military operations. Additionally, diplomatic ties reel under strain as India recalls its Defense, Navy, and Air Advisors from Islamabad, effective May 2025.
