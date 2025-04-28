Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: Bridging Financial Gaps in Tier II Cities

Women entrepreneurs in Tier II and smaller cities are calling for customized financial products to better suit their needs, as nearly a third face challenges accessing credit, according to a report by Tide's Bharat Women Aspiration Index (BWAI) 2025.

Strict collateral requirements and low financial literacy are significant barriers. The report suggests policy changes for alternative credit options such as collateral-free microloans to support the ambitious and digitally savvy women from non-metro areas.

Despite these hurdles, initiatives like Tide's Udaan Chronicles roadshow aim to create meaningful change through expert-led mentoring, promoting women's full potential by addressing grassroots challenges, and boosting visibility and belief in the 'Nari Shakti' spirit.

