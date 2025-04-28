Left Menu

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: Bridging Financial Gaps in Tier II Cities

A report highlights the challenges and aspirations of women entrepreneurs in Tier II cities. Despite being digitally savvy, they face structural barriers in accessing credit and networks. Initiatives like collateral-free loans are proposed to empower them, aiming to drive economic growth and unlock their potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 11:14 IST
Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: Bridging Financial Gaps in Tier II Cities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Women entrepreneurs in Tier II and smaller cities are calling for customized financial products to better suit their needs, as nearly a third face challenges accessing credit, according to a report by Tide's Bharat Women Aspiration Index (BWAI) 2025.

Strict collateral requirements and low financial literacy are significant barriers. The report suggests policy changes for alternative credit options such as collateral-free microloans to support the ambitious and digitally savvy women from non-metro areas.

Despite these hurdles, initiatives like Tide's Udaan Chronicles roadshow aim to create meaningful change through expert-led mentoring, promoting women's full potential by addressing grassroots challenges, and boosting visibility and belief in the 'Nari Shakti' spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025