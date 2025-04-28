Visa Freeze at Indo-Pak Border: Impact and Reactions

The immediate closure of the Integrated Check Post at the Indo-Pakistan border, as announced by the central government, has not stopped the movement of people on Monday. Many, like a resident from Pakistan's Amarkot district, were seen departing the Attari border with their families.

The Pakistani national, who had been residing in India for four months, stated, "We are leaving due to orders and lacking a long-term visa. The Pahalgam incident was unfortunate, and we are paying for others' actions. A joint effort from both nations can prevent such occurrences." The Indian government's decision to retract visas, apart from long-term and diplomatic ones, has impacted many.

According to official sources, 537 Pakistani nationals exited India within the last three days, following the expiration of short-term visas. Additionally, 850 Indian nationals have returned in the same period. Protocol officer Arun Pal confirmed the figures, noting that on a single day, 237 Pakistanis and 116 Indians crossed the border. Pakistani and Indian passport holders have until April 29, according to the latest guidelines.

A Pakistani visitor, who had come to Nagpur, remarked, "Innocents are suffering due to others' mistakes. Our visas have expired so we must return." The Indian government's sweeping visa rollback came in response to a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, predominantly tourists.

The Pahalgam assault marks one of the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama attack, killing 40 CRPF personnel. The violent events at Baisaran meadow, a hub for tourists, have further strained India-Pakistan relations amid tight security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)