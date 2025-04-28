Left Menu

Visa Freeze at Indo-Pak Border: Impact and Reactions

The closure of the Indo-Pakistan Integrated Check Post and visa revocation by the Indian government following the Pahalgam attack has led to a mass exodus of Pakistani nationals. With the deadline for short-term visa holders expired, hundreds have returned, highlighting tensions between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 12:35 IST
Visa Freeze at Indo-Pak Border: Impact and Reactions
Visuals from Attari border (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The immediate closure of the Integrated Check Post at the Indo-Pakistan border, as announced by the central government, has not stopped the movement of people on Monday. Many, like a resident from Pakistan's Amarkot district, were seen departing the Attari border with their families.

The Pakistani national, who had been residing in India for four months, stated, "We are leaving due to orders and lacking a long-term visa. The Pahalgam incident was unfortunate, and we are paying for others' actions. A joint effort from both nations can prevent such occurrences." The Indian government's decision to retract visas, apart from long-term and diplomatic ones, has impacted many.

According to official sources, 537 Pakistani nationals exited India within the last three days, following the expiration of short-term visas. Additionally, 850 Indian nationals have returned in the same period. Protocol officer Arun Pal confirmed the figures, noting that on a single day, 237 Pakistanis and 116 Indians crossed the border. Pakistani and Indian passport holders have until April 29, according to the latest guidelines.

A Pakistani visitor, who had come to Nagpur, remarked, "Innocents are suffering due to others' mistakes. Our visas have expired so we must return." The Indian government's sweeping visa rollback came in response to a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, predominantly tourists.

The Pahalgam assault marks one of the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama attack, killing 40 CRPF personnel. The violent events at Baisaran meadow, a hub for tourists, have further strained India-Pakistan relations amid tight security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025