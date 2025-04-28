Left Menu

Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana Launches in Delhi: A Milestone in Senior Healthcare

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri celebrated the launch of the Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana in Delhi, marking significant progress in elderly welfare. The scheme offers free healthcare for seniors, covering numerous medical procedures across private and government hospitals. Minister Puri praised the swift achievements of Delhi's new administration under CM Rekha Gupta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 14:49 IST
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta distributed Ayushman Bharat cards (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri praised the inauguration of the Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana in Delhi, describing it as a "new era of welfare for the people" under the Triple Engine Sarkar. This initiative was celebrated in a post on Platform X, emphasizing the societal commitment to caring for the elderly.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, the scheme offers free health coverage up to Rs 10 lakh for residents aged 70 and above. This initiative will cover around 2,000 medical procedures, ensuring comprehensive treatment at both private and government hospitals without any upfront payment.

Puri and CM Gupta distributed Ayushman Bharat cards to senior citizens at Thyagaraj Stadium, acknowledging the administration's rapid progress in only 65 days. The scheme is an extension of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, reaffirming support for senior citizens through the Ayushman Vay Vandana card.

(With inputs from agencies.)

